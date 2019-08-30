UrduPoint.com
Two Children Among Three Die, Two Injure In Pishin Accident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

At least three people including two children died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike at Band Khushdil Khan area of Pishin district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :At least three people including two children died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike at Band Khushdil Khan area of Pishin district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the vehicle and motorcycle collided with each other due to over speeding, leaving two children among three dead and two injured on the spot.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

