UrduPoint.com

Two Children Burnt Alive In Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Two children burnt alive in fire incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Two children were burnt alive while three others received burns when a fire erupted in a house in Dhaniwali near Airport police station.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, six-year-old Nimra and four-year-old Abubakar lost their lives while 35-year-old Rani, 15-year-old Asia and 16-year-old Sajid were injured in the tragic incident which occurred due to a burning candle.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the bodies to the familyand shifted the injured to a local hospital.

