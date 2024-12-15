Two children burnt to death, father injured

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A man along with two children were burnt in a fire that erupted on the Angola mountain in the Danishkol area of Tehsil Pandiali, Rescue1122 reported on Sunday.

A man, Badshahi Khan, along with two children, was badly burnt in a mysterious fire that engulf at Danishkol mountain in the Lower Sub-Division Tehsil Pindiali.

Both of children named Shehla 13 and Waris 14, burnt to death on spot, while the father has been shifted to Peshawar in a precarious condition.

In, that a huge fire had also erupted in the Shati Kor Torgat mountain area of Tehsil Halimzai. The blaze consumed a signigicant portion of the mountain, destroying valuable grazing land for local livestock.

Authorities are investigating the causes of both fires.