Two Children Burnt To Death, Four Injured In House Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Two children died and four others of the family received burn injuries when a fire engulfed their house here on Monday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the tragic accident took place at a house situated at the inner Immia Gate of the Dera city when the fire erupted due to unknown reasons.
As information was received rescue teams rushed to the site and doused the fire, however, by that time two children had burnt to death and four others sustained injuries.
The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.
APP/slm
