Two children crushed to death in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Two minor children of a handcart labour selling carrot were crushed under the wheels of the brick loaded trolley on Sanghar Road near Sui Gas stop.

Police said that the children Ahsan 10 and Waris Khoso 7 were on a motorcycle when it was hit by a speedy tractor trolley loaded with bricks.

Both the children succumbed on the spot while the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene.

Police have impounded the tractor trolley and the dead bodies of both the children were handed over to relatives after postmortem. Police have started an investigation.

