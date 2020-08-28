Two children die after eating toxic yogurt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Two children were killed and their three sisters passed out after eating toxic yogurt in village Mukta, Pasrur, on Friday.

According to the police, the family of labourer Musharraf Abbas brought yogurt from a local shop.

His two sons- Mukarram,5, and Rehan,7, died soon after eating the yogurt while his three daughters Aima,12, Dua,10, and Fatima, 8, fell unconcious after vomiting.

The girls were shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition, said the Rescue 1122 officials.