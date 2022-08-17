Two children die as wall collapsed in South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two children were killed in Ghorlama area of Tehsil Barmal in South Waziristan on Wednesday when a wall fell on them after heavy rainfall, local police informed.

Bodies of the children, stated to be brother and sister, were retrieved from the rubble by the local people.

Heavy rains and floods inflicted heavy damage on infrastructure and residential areas in South Waziristan where flood water entered into houses in Spin Tanai area, washing away scores of homes, shops and standing crops.

The heavy rains also badly damaged the electricity and communication infrastructure in the area, Police said and added that the lone connecting bridge was washed away by flood water, disconnecting Ghorlama village from rest of the areas.