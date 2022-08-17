UrduPoint.com

Two Children Die As Wall Collapsed In South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Two children die as wall collapsed in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two children were killed in Ghorlama area of Tehsil Barmal in South Waziristan on Wednesday when a wall fell on them after heavy rainfall, local police informed.

Bodies of the children, stated to be brother and sister, were retrieved from the rubble by the local people.

Heavy rains and floods inflicted heavy damage on infrastructure and residential areas in South Waziristan where flood water entered into houses in Spin Tanai area, washing away scores of homes, shops and standing crops.

The heavy rains also badly damaged the electricity and communication infrastructure in the area, Police said and added that the lone connecting bridge was washed away by flood water, disconnecting Ghorlama village from rest of the areas.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Electricity Flood Water From Rains

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

28 minutes ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

3 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

12 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.