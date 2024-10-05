Open Menu

Two Children Die As Wall Collapses In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two children die as wall collapses in Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) At least two young-aged children lost their lives and another girl injured when a wall collapsed on them in Mansehra, police informed on Saturday.

Police said two children, named Sufyan (4) and Abu Bakar (6) and another little girl were playing near their house in Pakhwal Chowk, Mansehra when the wall of the adjacent house collapsed, burying the children under the debris.

Rescue workers and locals retrieved bodies of the children and the injured girl from the debris and shifted them to hospital.

