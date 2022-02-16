UrduPoint.com

Two Children Die Due To Wall Collapse In Larkana City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana city

Two minor children died after a wall of a house collapsed in Akhtar Colony, close to Bhains Colony in Larkana city, on Wednesday, in the limits of Rehmatpur Police Station, Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Two minor children died after a wall of a house collapsed in Akhtar Colony, close to Bhains Colony in Larkana city, on Wednesday, in the limits of Rehmatpur Police Station, Larkana city.

According to a police spokesman, Five-year-old Saba Changni and six-year-old Ayaz Ali Changni were playing outside their home, when a wall of a house suddenly collapsed on them, leaving them seriously injured.

local residents recovered two children seriously injured from the debris.Injured children immediately rushed to CMC hospital Casualty for treatment.Where doctors confirmed the death of innocent children Ayaz Ali S/o Shaukat Ali Changni and Saba D/o Nazar Mohammad Changni. Both deceased were cousins, A spokesman said.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Died Larkana From

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meets week after C ..

Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meets week after Covid scare

27 seconds ago
 French language watchdog warns of English infiltra ..

French language watchdog warns of English infiltration

28 seconds ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Tal ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Talent Hunt 2022 Competition

31 seconds ago
 Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University ..

Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University Kotha

33 seconds ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in money launderin ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in money laundering case against Shehbaz family

4 minutes ago
 Light rain likely in upper Punjab , KP, GB and Kas ..

Light rain likely in upper Punjab , KP, GB and Kashmir

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>