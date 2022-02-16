Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana city

Two minor children died after a wall of a house collapsed in Akhtar Colony, close to Bhains Colony in Larkana city, on Wednesday, in the limits of Rehmatpur Police Station, Larkana city

According to a police spokesman, Five-year-old Saba Changni and six-year-old Ayaz Ali Changni were playing outside their home, when a wall of a house suddenly collapsed on them, leaving them seriously injured.

local residents recovered two children seriously injured from the debris.Injured children immediately rushed to CMC hospital Casualty for treatment.Where doctors confirmed the death of innocent children Ayaz Ali S/o Shaukat Ali Changni and Saba D/o Nazar Mohammad Changni. Both deceased were cousins, A spokesman said.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after legal formalities.