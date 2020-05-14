Two children die in a roof collapse incident in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Two children lost their lives in a roof collapse incident in Khairpur, said local police on Thursday. The roof of a house in village Phatt Pgulpota suddenly fell down upon the inmates while they were asleep.

The area people rushed to rescue the victims and recovered five children and shifted them to Civil Hospital, Khairpur, where Kainat and Shahid Hussain were pronounced dead.