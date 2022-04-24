Two children die in house fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Two children of a family suffocated to death in a fire incident, taking place at a house in P-DHA near National Hospital, here on Sunday.

Police said that the ill-fated children, identified as Ayesha (8), daughter of Babar, and Shahmeer (5), son of Babar, were asleep in a room when the fire erupted suddenly.

Both died due to heavy smoke.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire.

Later, the bodies were shifted to General Hospital by the rescuers.