Two Children Die In Roof Collapse Incident In Nawagai

Published August 22, 2022

At least two children were buried alive under the debris of a dilapidated roof of their house situated in Bara Kamangara village of tehsil Nawagai due to torrential rains, police said on Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) ::At least two children were buried alive under the debris of a dilapidated roof of their house situated in Bara Kamangara village of tehsil Nawagai due to torrential rains, police said on Monday.

Rescue1122 Bajaur reported that the roof of a house caved in the wee hours of Monday, as a result of which two children of Abdul Khaliq buried under the debris.

The teams of Rescue1122 reached the spot and recovered the bodies of both the children.

