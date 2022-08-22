Two children die in roof collapse incident in Nawagai

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two children were buried alive under the debris of a dilapidated roof of their house situated in Bara Kamangara village of tehsil Nawagai due to torrential rains, police said on Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) ::At least two children were buried alive under the debris of a dilapidated roof of their house situated in Bara Kamangara village of tehsil Nawagai due to torrential rains, police said on Monday.

Rescue1122 Bajaur reported that the roof of a house caved in the wee hours of Monday, as a result of which two children of Abdul Khaliq buried under the debris.

The teams of Rescue1122 reached the spot and recovered the bodies of both the children.