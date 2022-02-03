Two children die in water tank

Two children including a minor girl lost their lives after falling into an underground water tank in Qaziabad, Shalobar area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Two children including a minor girl lost their lives after falling into an underground water tank in Qaziabad, Shalobar area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Thursday morning.

Local police said two children named Zainab, daughter of Safeer Khan and Inam, son of Khairullah fell into a water tank and died.

The locals retrieved bodies of both the children from the tank and rushed them to hospital where both were pronounced dead.

Both the children, aging up to two years, were later buried at a local graveyard amid moving scenes.