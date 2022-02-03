UrduPoint.com

Two Children Die In Water Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Two children including a minor girl lost their lives after falling into an underground water tank in Qaziabad, Shalobar area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Thursday morning

Local police said two children named Zainab, daughter of Safeer Khan and Inam, son of Khairullah fell into a water tank and died.

The locals retrieved bodies of both the children from the tank and rushed them to hospital where both were pronounced dead.

Both the children, aging up to two years, were later buried at a local graveyard amid moving scenes.

