Two children die, mother injured in Karak roof collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Two children lost their lives, while their mother and a sibling were injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Karak.

According to rescue sources on Wednesday, the incident occurred in New Colony area of Teri City, where the roof of house of Afghan refugee Akhtar Zaman’s suddenly caved in following the rainfall.

As a result, two children—seven-year-old Muhammadullah and four-and-a-half-year-old Iqra—died on the spot, while their mother and brother sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to Teri Hospital for medical treatment.

APP/vak