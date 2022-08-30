Two children die of drowning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Two children died of drowning in flood water near motorway in Charsadda on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that an eight-year old boy and his sister aged 11 were playing in flood water when they drowned.

The ill-fated family was living in relief camp established for flood victims and belongs to Shabara village in Charsadda. The Rescue 1122 teams have recovered both bodies and handed them over to the heirs.