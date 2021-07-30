Two children die of measles in Khuzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Two children died and six others were affected due to measles in Tehsil Naal area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Khuzdar, Dr, Basheer Ahmed Bangulzai said the victims including six-year-old Kalsoom and 6-year-old Asmatullah died due to spread of epidemic measles while six children were suffering from the same disease and health team was reached in Khuzdar and Naal and started treatments of effected children.

The DHO said measures were being taken to control the spread of epidemic of measles in the area.