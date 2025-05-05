Two children die of measles in Thul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Two children on Monday died of measles as the virus has broken out in the district.

The disease has affected many children in tehsil, Thul.

The deceased had been identified as Asma Jafri and Muzammal Jafri,

The people demanded of the health department to initiate vaccination drive in the area to protect the children from the virus.

