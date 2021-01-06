UrduPoint.com
Two Children Die, Three Injured In Grenade Blast In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:06 PM

At least two children were killed and three others seriously injured when a grenade they were playing with went off in Zangali area on the outskirts of the city here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two children were killed and three others seriously injured when a grenade they were playing with went off in Zangali area on the outskirts of the city here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred in Zangali, Kohat Road where five children were curiously playing with a hand-grenade they found earlier in fields.

During the activity, one of the children removed the safety pin of the grenade and it went off with a big bang.

Rescue 1122 said two children whose Names could not be ascertained died on the scene while three children sustained critical wounds as result of grenade explosion.

The dead and injured children were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

