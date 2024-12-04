Open Menu

Two Children Die Under Debris Of Wall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Two children on Wednesday killed under debris as an old wall of Central Eidgah collapsed in Chunian area.

The Rescue sources said the children were identified as Ahmed 12 years and Dilawar 6 years old.

The children were students of a seminary, they added.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

