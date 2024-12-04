Two children die under debris of wall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Two children on Wednesday killed under debris as an old wall of Central Eidgah collapsed in Chunian area.

The Rescue sources said the children were identified as Ahmed 12 years and Dilawar 6 years old.

The children were students of a seminary, they added.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.