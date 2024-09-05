Two Children Died In Sehwan Poisonous Drug Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two children were killed in a poisonous drug incident that reported near Sehwan area of Jamshoro district of
Sindh.
According to tv channels quoting police sources, seven persons have been admitted to a hospital in precarious condition where two teenagers identified as Shifa and Shah Zaman were declared dead.
The rest of the persons were being given emergency treatment to bring them into normal condition. A poisonous drug was found from the house where these ill-fated persons were living but It is unclear whether the death was occurred after consuming the harmful drugs or smelling the drugs.
However, Police are investigating the matter.
