Two Children Died, Seven Injured In Laptop Burst

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Two children died while seven people received burns due to a laptop burst incident in

Batala Colony police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that children were using laptop in a house on

Satiana Road, Mohallah Sharif Pura, when it heated up and caused the fire.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to nine people,

including Farhat,45, wife of Aslam, her son Makki Raza, 24, grandson Rehan Raza, 8,

granddaughter Eman Fatima, 4, Nargas, 32, wife of Muhammad Ahmad, her sons Muhammad

Talha, 9, Muhammad Ibrahim, 3, daughter Dua Fatima, 6, and Rashida, 40, wife of Ali Raza.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic

efforts in addition to shifting the injured to the Allied Hospital where Talha and his sister Dua Fatima

were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and

directed City Police Officer Kamran Adil to submit a report of the incident.

A special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation who started collecting

forensic evidence, he added.

