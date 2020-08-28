Two children drown in a rainwater pound

Two children on Friday drowned to death while taking bath in a rainwater pond in village Jeando Dars of taluka Islamkot

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Two children on Friday drowned to death while taking bath in a rainwater pond in village Jeando Dars of taluka Islamkot. According to reports, the children who met the mishap were identified as 8 years old Sandeep and 7 year old Apan Meghwar. The dead body of Sandeep has been fished out while search was ongoing for Apan Meghwar.