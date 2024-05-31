Two Children Drown In Indus River
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Two children drowned while swimming in the Indus River near Kohsar, Latifabad, here on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Two children drowned while swimming in the Indus River near Kohsar, Latifabad, here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, the search for the drowned children continued till the sunset.
The drowned children namely Ayaz Khaskheli and Masoom Khaskheli, came with their families were said to be
8 to 10 years old. The families live in Katcha Qila area.
APP/zmb/
