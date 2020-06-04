UrduPoint.com
Two Children Drown In Kalar Saidan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Two children drown in Kalar Saidan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Two children of below eighteen years of age, on Thursday drowned in Barwala Ling deep water, an area located near Rawat police station, Kalar Saidan, Rescue sources reported.

According to details, two ill-fated young children were enjoying bath in Kalar Saidan to beat the heat when suddenly they lost control over their bodies while swimming in deep water.

The Rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and try to rescue the children identified as Ahmad Rehman (18), and Zunaira (6).

The Rescue 1122, after hectic efforts had managed to retrieve the bodies of ill-fated children and handed over them to heirs for necessary procedure.

