Two Children Drown In MR Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Two Children drown in MR canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two children drowned in Marala-Ravi (MR) link canal Sahuwala near the church bridge while bathing there on Saturday.

According to a rescue spokesperson, 14-year-old Talha and 11-year-old Hashim, residents of Satellite Town Gujranwala, drowned in the canal while bathing there. A search operation was underway to find the bodies, added the Rescue officials.

