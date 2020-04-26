Two children drown in Phuleli canal , three others rescued in Hyderabad

Two children drowned while swimming in Phuleli canal and 3 others were rescued as the search for 2 others continued

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Two children drowned while swimming in Phuleli canal and 3 others were rescued as the search for 2 others continued.

The drowning incident happened in Khamiso Jogi village near Hursi in Hyderabad rural here Saturday.

The deceased children have been identified as 9 years old Ramji Jogi and 7 years old Haresh Jogi.

The 3 survivors were rescued by the local divers, the police informed adding that they were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital formedical checkup.