Two Children Drown In Rain Drains
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Flooding in drains due to heavy rain on Wednesday morning claimed two more lives. The incidents occurred in two different areas where search and rescue operations have been initiated by the District Emergency Service-Rescue 1122.
According to the details, an 8 year old child was crossing a floody street and slipped in deep water which swept him away, in Boston Khan Road. The CCTV footage shows two children trapped in water, trying to escape the heavy water flow.
Both the children tried to cross the water, during which one child drowned into the drain while the other survived.
In another tragic incident, a 5 years old girl drowned in an open drain near the Adyala Road area.
The spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that search and rescue operations were initiated in both areas immediately. He further said that the Names of both the kids remained unknown.
The spokesman appealed the citizens to be careful during the rains.
"Parents shouldn't spare their kids in open areas during the rain, avoid unnecessary travel, drive carefully and stay away from the electric poles", he said.
