Two children drowned after falling into Nullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Two children died after falling into Nullah in Khoi Rata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police and TV channels reported on Wednesday

KOTLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Two children died after falling into Nullah in Khoi Rata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three children were playing near Nullah when suddenly they fell into it, as a result, two of them drowned.

Local divers rushed to the site and rescued one of the child after hectic efforts.

Further Investigations are underway.