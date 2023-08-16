Open Menu

Two Children Drowned After Falling Into Nullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Two children drowned after falling into Nullah

Two children died after falling into Nullah in Khoi Rata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police and TV channels reported on Wednesday

Two children died after falling into Nullah in Khoi Rata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three children were playing near Nullah when suddenly they fell into it, as a result, two of them drowned.

Local divers rushed to the site and rescued one of the child after hectic efforts.

Further Investigations are underway.

