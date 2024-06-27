Open Menu

Two Children Drowned In Fish Pond

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Two children drowned in fish pond

Two children, a minor boy and his sister, drowned while bathing in a pond at a fish farm in the suburbs of the city on Thursday, rescuers sai

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Two children, a minor boy and his sister, drowned while bathing in a pond at a fish farm in the suburbs of the city on Thursday, rescuers said.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they received information that five years old Khadeeja and seven years old Hadi s/o Shakir had drowned.

They reached the site at Khanga Shumali, Jhang Road, within thirteen minutes but by that time, the relatives had retrieved their bodies. They had died on the spot.

However, on insistence of relatives, the bodies were taken to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies then were handed over to their heirs.

