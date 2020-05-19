UrduPoint.com
Two Children Drowned In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:52 AM

Two children drowned at Atari, Sutlaj River bank while they were busy in picking watermelons, near here on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Two children drowned at Atari, Sutlaj River bank while they were busy in picking watermelons, near here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that two children- Ali Hassan and Arsalan were picking watermelons, suddenly both of them lost their balance and fell into the river and drowned.

Rescue-1122 were busy in search of bodies till the report was filed.

