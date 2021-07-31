Two children drowned in water, one rescued

Two children, bathing in rain water at Karkar area of Tehsil Safi district Mohmand on Saturday drowned one killed and the other rescued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Two children, bathing in rain water at Karkar area of Tehsil Safi district Mohmand on Saturday drowned one killed and the other rescued.

The official of Rescue 1122 said that after getting information the rescue personnel reached the incident place and rescued Yasin son of Mirza Khan (9) while Saad son of Sehr Khan was recovered dead.