Two Children Drowned In Water Pond In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Two children drowned to death while swimming in a water pond and one was rescued in a locality near Rasheed Bhaya park in Makki Shah area.

According to the police, a team of Rescue 112 later pulled out the dead bodies of 6 years old Kashan Abbassi, son of Fareed Ahmed, and 7 years old Faseeh, son of Rashid.

The deceased were residents of Katcha Qila.

The residents complained that due to the small walls of the pond the children often indulge in swimming.

