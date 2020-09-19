Two children drowned in water tank

Two children drowned in a water tank at Saikot area of Takht-e-Nasrati here on Saturday, local police said

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Two children drowned in a water tank at Saikot area of Takht-e-Nasrati here on Saturday, local police said.

According to police, two children of three and four year accidentally fell into a water tank and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved and taken to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.