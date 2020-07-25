UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Drowned In Well

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:59 PM

Two children drowned in well

Two children Saturday drowned in a well in village Pindian of the district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two children Saturday drowned in a well in village Pindian of the district Haripur. The Rescue 1122 recovered their dead bodies.

According to the police , an 11 years old girl who was heading towards the home of her relative in the village suddenly fell into the well.

A 14 years old boy who was seeing the situation got into the well through the rope which was being used for pulling water from the well to rescue the girl. But the both fell into the deep well and lost their lives.

Later, the locals and Rescue 1122 after a struggle of two hours recovered the dead bodies of both ill-fated girl and boy. Their funeral prayer was also offered in village Pindian where a large number of people from all surrounding areas were present.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Haripur Rescue 1122 Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

8 seconds ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

15 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coro ..

52 seconds ago

Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Sha ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.