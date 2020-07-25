Two children drowned in well

Two children Saturday drowned in a well in village Pindian of the district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two children Saturday drowned in a well in village Pindian of the district Haripur. The Rescue 1122 recovered their dead bodies.

According to the police , an 11 years old girl who was heading towards the home of her relative in the village suddenly fell into the well.

A 14 years old boy who was seeing the situation got into the well through the rope which was being used for pulling water from the well to rescue the girl. But the both fell into the deep well and lost their lives.

Later, the locals and Rescue 1122 after a struggle of two hours recovered the dead bodies of both ill-fated girl and boy. Their funeral prayer was also offered in village Pindian where a large number of people from all surrounding areas were present.