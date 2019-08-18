Two children electrocuted

HARIPUR, Aug 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Two children were electrocuted in separate incidents in different areas of Haripur district, police said on Sunday.

In first incident, a 12-year old boy Saifullah son of Abdul Rehman was electrocuted when he touched an electric pole in village Pharari UC Pind Hashim KhanIn another incident, a 10 years old boy, Babar of Mohallah Rajgan in Tehsil Khanpur lost his life on the spot when he touched a naked electric wire at home.

It is pertinent to mention that four people have lost their lives when they touched electricity poles in district Haripur during current monsoon season.