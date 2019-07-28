UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Electrocuted In Shrine Of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Two children electrocuted in shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Two children were electrocuted in the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

The police informed that 10 years old Ghaffar Ahmed Solangi and 8 years old Sarfaraz Ahmed were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute in critically injured condition.

Sher Muhammad Solangi, father of Ghaffar, told that the children were struck by 11,000 KV electric cable.

According to the shrine's management, they had already complained to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) that the cable was lying low and could cause any untoward incident.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police said both the children belonged to Sujawal district and that they were visiting the shrine along with their family.

Related Topics

Injured Police Company Hyderabad Jamshoro Sujawal Sunday FIR Family Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

2 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.