Two children electrocuted in shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Two children were electrocuted in the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

The police informed that 10 years old Ghaffar Ahmed Solangi and 8 years old Sarfaraz Ahmed were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute in critically injured condition.

Sher Muhammad Solangi, father of Ghaffar, told that the children were struck by 11,000 KV electric cable.

According to the shrine's management, they had already complained to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) that the cable was lying low and could cause any untoward incident.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police said both the children belonged to Sujawal district and that they were visiting the shrine along with their family.