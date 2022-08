(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Two children fainted while bathing in a pond near Noor Masjid,village Mundaiky Goraya, tehsil Daska here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the children -- Faizan (11) and Rasib (11),were shifted to Daska hospital after providing first aid.