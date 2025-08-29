Two children found dead in car

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Two young cousins, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a car in the Civil Lines area on Friday.

Police confirmed that the children, identified as Awais and Fatima, left their home at approximately 9 a.m.

to play and were reported missing after they failed to return. According to a police spokesperson, their family began their own search and found the children unconscious in a car parked near their house.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesperson stated, "The cause of their death will be determined in the light of the post-mortem report." A full investigation was underway, he added.