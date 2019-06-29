Two children injured as roof of a house cave-in in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Two children received head injuries when the roof of the house in Khanpur Village in the jurisdiction of Police Stadium Och, Dir Lower suddenly caved-in, an official of the Police control confirmed.

According to detail, the roof of the house of one Talib Jab s/o Nadir Khan suddenly caved-in and two children were in the room came under the debris. The local people soon after the incident started relief and search operation by recovering both the children who received injuries. The children were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. Doctor on duty confirmed that both of the children are now out of danger.