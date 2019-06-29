UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Injured As Roof Of A House Cave-in In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Two children injured as roof of a house cave-in in Dir Lower

Two children received head injuries when the roof of the house in Khanpur Village in the jurisdiction of Police Stadium Och, Dir Lower suddenly caved-in, an official of the Police control confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Two children received head injuries when the roof of the house in Khanpur Village in the jurisdiction of Police Stadium Och, Dir Lower suddenly caved-in, an official of the Police control confirmed.

According to detail, the roof of the house of one Talib Jab s/o Nadir Khan suddenly caved-in and two children were in the room came under the debris. The local people soon after the incident started relief and search operation by recovering both the children who received injuries. The children were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. Doctor on duty confirmed that both of the children are now out of danger.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Dir Khanpur

Recent Stories

ANP leader Sartaj Gul shot dead in Peshawar

49 seconds ago

SSP Operations for comprehensive crack down agains ..

3 minutes ago

To enhance cotton production; technical assistance ..

3 minutes ago

Geneva braces for large demo against Cameroon pres ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Fully Implement Paris Climate Agreement ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.