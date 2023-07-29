Two children injured in battery explosion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Two siblings were seriously injured when a used battery exploded during dismantling in Singhar Town area of Tandojam here on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened on the roof of Noor Ahmed Bhan's residence whose sons Ali (10) and Halar (8) were injured with serious burns wounds.

The children were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the children were extracting copper from the battery when it exploded.