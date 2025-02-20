Open Menu

Two Children Injured In Dog Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Two children injured in dog attack

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two children sustained injuries after being bitten by a neighbor’s pet dog near Mondka city, Shah Jamal Road.

Rescue-1122 said here on Thursday that Muhammad Haseeb (7) along with his sister Anam Shabbir (5), both residents of Basti Bara, Mondka,was going to madrassa when the dog attacked them,left them severely injured.

Upon getting information,rescue team reached the spot and shifted them to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital (DHQ) for necessary vaccinations.

