Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two children were injured during a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Gujjar Khan on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident.

He has sought detailed report from SP Saddar and DSP Gujjar Khan and to arrest those responsible.

Police rushed to the crime scene with additional personnel.

So far, eight people, including the groom Daniyal and his father Naseer, have been detained. The arrested individuals are Umar, Abdul Wahab, Sabtain, Artzai, Faseeh, and Sohaib.

Police have also confiscated several weapons from their possession.SP Saddar has confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and promised that those responsible will be held accountable.

He emphasized that strict action will be taken against those who endanger lives of others.