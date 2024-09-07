Open Menu

Two Children Injured In Firing At Wedding Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children were injured during a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Gujjar Khan on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two children were injured during a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Gujjar Khan on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident.

He has sought detailed report from SP Saddar and DSP Gujjar Khan and to arrest those responsible.

Police rushed to the crime scene with additional personnel.

So far, eight people, including the groom Daniyal and his father Naseer, have been detained. The arrested individuals are Umar, Abdul Wahab, Sabtain, Artzai, Faseeh, and Sohaib.

Police have also confiscated several weapons from their possession.SP Saddar has confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and promised that those responsible will be held accountable.

He emphasized that strict action will be taken against those who endanger lives of others.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Marriage Saddar From

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

6 minutes ago
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

6 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

3 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

3 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: ..

Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan