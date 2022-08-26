Two children injured in Yousufabad IED blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :At least two children including a young girl were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in front of a house in Yousufabad area here on Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred near Masjid Siddique e Akbar, Yousufabad, where an IED planted by unknown miscreants went off in front of the house of a family from Bajaur.

Two children named Habib Ullah and Malaika sustained injuries in the blast and were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. The blast also caused damage to the main gate of the house but thankfully no loss of human life was reported.