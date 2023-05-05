UrduPoint.com

Two Children Kidnapped

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two children were kidnapped by unidentified abductors for ransom from Satellite town area under the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Iqbal r/o Satellite town lodged a complaint that that his son Abdullah (9) and daughter (A) of fourteen years were playing outside their home, when some unidentified motorcyclists kidnapped them and demanding Rs 2 million ransom.

Upon receiving the application, District Police Officer, (DPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran formed the special task team under supervision of ASP circle Bhalwal to recover the abductees at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

