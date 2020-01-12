(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two children killed while three others sustained serious injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Pishin, Balochistan on Sunday afternoon.

The ill-fated house was in Chukal area of Pishin district Balochistan's Pishin which fell suddenly, trapping five people under the debris, a private news channel reported.

Local people on self-help basis pulled out the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to DHQ hospital.