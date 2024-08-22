Two Children Killed, Five Injured In Gunfire On School Van In Attock
Published August 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least two children were killed and five were injured in a gunfire at a school van in Dheri Kot, Attock.
The ages of the children injured in the gun attack were between five and 12 years old, a private news channel reported.
Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza said that the gun attack on the school van was a result of the driver’s personal enmity.
The rescue and police teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
The injured kids were shifted to the hospital, said the rescue officials.
The children killed in the attack were identified as Arwa Fatima and Rameen Shafiq.
