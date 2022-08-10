Two children killed, five others injured in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Two children were killed while five others including a woman sustained injuries in two different incidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said the two children identified as Hafza (6) and Abdul Rehman (7) drowned when a rashly driven rickshaw plunged into a 7-feet deep pond near Chak No 79-JB, Dijkot while Hamad (12) sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to RHC, Dijkot.

In another incident, four members of a family were injured when a wall collapsed near Chhota Rasoolpura, Khurianwala.

The injured were identified as Sabila (35) w/o Adalat, her sons-Hussain (12), Hasan (7) and Hamad (12) s/o Shoukat.

They were shifted to a local hospital.