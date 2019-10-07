UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Killed In Accident In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Two children killed in accident in Islamabad

Two children were killed while another sustained minor injuries as tractor trolly overturned near Kachha Jhumra in Faislabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Two children were killed while another sustained minor injuries as tractor trolly overturned near Kachha Jhumra in Faislabad on Monday.

A rescue official said the incident occurred when children were heading to their home on the tractor trolly after attending school but due to over speed the trolly was overturned.

Two of three children have lost their lives on spot.

The dead bodies and injured were taken to a nearby hospital,the official added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

1 minute ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

4 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

5 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

13 minutes ago

EU welcomes release of Cameroon's opposition leade ..

5 seconds ago

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.