Two children killed in accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Two children were killed while another sustained minor injuries as tractor trolly overturned near Kachha Jhumra in Faislabad on Monday.

A rescue official said the incident occurred when children were heading to their home on the tractor trolly after attending school but due to over speed the trolly was overturned.

Two of three children have lost their lives on spot.

The dead bodies and injured were taken to a nearby hospital,the official added.