Two children killed in building collapse

KASUR, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Two children were killed when a building collapsed near Dhordkot area here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,10-year-old Sabiha Irshad and her sibling 7-year-old Asad Irshad got trapped under the debris when a dilapidated two-storey building in street 6, DhorKot collapsed.

Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and recovered the severely injured children.They were shifted to DHQ kasur hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said Rescue spokesman.