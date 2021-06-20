UrduPoint.com
Two Children Killed In Motorcycle Collision

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::Two children were killed in a collision between rickshaw and a motorcycle near the Bilal Masjid area of Mardan district on Saturday, police said here Sunday.

Besides two children, Muhammad Ali Khan Bagh was critically injured, an official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed. The injured were shifted to Mardan Hospital for medical treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the rescue, the dead children were real brothers.

